Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.59 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

