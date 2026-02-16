Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 43,798 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $296,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $198.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.