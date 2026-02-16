Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $103,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $247.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $245.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

