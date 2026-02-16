Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Stock Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 342.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $94,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,539.6% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 59,297,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,500,652,000 after purchasing an additional 58,995,198 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,058,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,356,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,981 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,384,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,947,000.

VCLT opened at $77.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3456 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

