Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Position Raised by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 278.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

