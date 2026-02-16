Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.17% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $4,605,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,925.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,394 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,492,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $730.80 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.