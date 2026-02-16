Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,291,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.54% of Equinix worth $10,410,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 250,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $996.23.

Equinix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $956.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $789.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $992.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $711,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,714.20. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,922 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

