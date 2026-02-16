Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 165,281 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,876,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.01% of Amgen worth $15,204,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $369.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.47 and its 200 day moving average is $313.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $385.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

