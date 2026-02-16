Vanguard Group Inc. Has $10.14 Billion Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.31% of Motorola Solutions worth $10,139,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $462.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.14. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.