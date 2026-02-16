Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 620,463 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.79% of Walt Disney worth $18,104,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney’s sizable investment in generative AI and a reported “billion-dollar OpenAI bet” signals dealmaking and technology-driven content/production upside that could lift margins and content velocity over time. Read More.

Disney’s sizable investment in generative AI and a reported “billion-dollar OpenAI bet” signals dealmaking and technology-driven content/production upside that could lift margins and content velocity over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company plans a big 2027 Super Bowl push (including a ManningCast tie-in), which points to ad/revenue opportunities and cross-platform promotion across Disney’s networks and streaming services. Read More.

Company plans a big 2027 Super Bowl push (including a ManningCast tie-in), which points to ad/revenue opportunities and cross-platform promotion across Disney’s networks and streaming services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Park and IP product refreshes — new animatronics (Frozen Ever After) and rotating classic animatronic shows at Disneyland — support attendance and guest-spend narratives. These operational improvements are tangible catalysts for parks revenue. Read More. / Read More.

Park and IP product refreshes — new animatronics (Frozen Ever After) and rotating classic animatronic shows at Disneyland — support attendance and guest-spend narratives. These operational improvements are tangible catalysts for parks revenue. Read More. / Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Disney has filed a patent for an articulating-arm ride system — a long-term innovation that could improve ride design but is not an immediate revenue driver. Read More.

Disney has filed a patent for an articulating-arm ride system — a long-term innovation that could improve ride design but is not an immediate revenue driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Disney launched a $4 billion senior notes offering — the sizable new debt issuance is seen by markets as a near-term negative, pressuring the stock and raising concerns about capital allocation and leverage. Read More.

Disney launched a $4 billion senior notes offering — the sizable new debt issuance is seen by markets as a near-term negative, pressuring the stock and raising concerns about capital allocation and leverage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary linked the $4B borrowing to downward pressure on the stock; some analysts and reports flagged the move as a catalyst for recent share weakness. Read More.

Market commentary linked the $4B borrowing to downward pressure on the stock; some analysts and reports flagged the move as a catalyst for recent share weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/privacy headwinds: Disney agreed to pay about $2.75M to settle alleged CCPA violations in California and has settled a related multimillion-dollar streaming data suit; broader probes of streaming data practices remain active — ongoing regulatory risk and reputational headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Regulatory/privacy headwinds: Disney agreed to pay about $2.75M to settle alleged CCPA violations in California and has settled a related multimillion-dollar streaming data suit; broader probes of streaming data practices remain active — ongoing regulatory risk and reputational headlines. Read More. / Read More. Negative Sentiment: High-profile criticism from former CEO Michael Eisner calling parks “too expensive” and criticizing past leadership adds negative PR that could shape public debate about pricing and attendance. Read More.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.