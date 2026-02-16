Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 611,801 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.59% of American Tower worth $12,239,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $1,371,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in American Tower by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,221,000 after buying an additional 1,958,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,529,000 after acquiring an additional 708,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,605,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,790,000 after buying an additional 434,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock opened at $192.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.81. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

