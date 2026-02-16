Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 551,659 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,659 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.56% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $61,771,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly retains a buy rating on a strong 2026 outlook after robust results and guidance, reinforcing investor confidence in revenue growth from GLP-1s and other pipeline drivers. Eli Lilly (LLY) Retains Buy Rating on Strong 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — including Freedom Capital moving LLY from hold to buy — add near-term demand/support for the stock and reflect bullish sentiment after the company’s recent results. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Gets Upgraded to Buy From Hold by Freedom Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a transformational acquisition (Orna Therapeutics) to expand its RNA platform — diversifies the pipeline and signals management is investing to extend long-term growth beyond GLP‑1s. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Acquire Orna Therapeutics in $2.4B Deal to Expand RNA Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Local approval for a major manufacturing investment (Huntsville council sign-off) supports capacity expansion for anticipated product demand and signals commitment to scale production. Huntsville City Council approves Eli Lilly agreement to build $6 billion manufacturing plant
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly has built roughly $1.5B of inventory of its experimental oral weight‑loss pill (orforglipron) ahead of an FDA decision expected in April — signals confidence but raises execution/FDA risk until approval. Eli Lilly builds $1.5 billion stockpile of weight-loss pill ahead of FDA decision
- Neutral Sentiment: Separate reports note Lilly prepared $1B+ in orforglipron stock and larger pre-launch inventories — operationally positive if approved, but costly if rollout is delayed or restricted. Lilly Prepares $1B+ Orforglipron Stock Ahead of Approval as Novo Brings Wegovy Pill Overseas
- Neutral Sentiment: Early-stage clinical readouts (e.g., Brenipatide in schizophrenia) add optional upside to valuation if positive, but remain speculative until later‑stage data. Eli Lilly’s Brenipatide Trial Adds Quiet Optionality in Schizophrenia
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: reports that Novo Nordisk is moving its Wegovy pill/shot strategies (selling overseas and in vials) highlight intensified competition in the obesity market, which could pressure pricing and share. Novo to follow Lilly and sell obesity shot Wegovy in vials
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,040.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,052.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $908.35.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
