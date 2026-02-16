Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 551,659 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,659 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.56% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $61,771,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.88.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,040.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,052.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $908.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

