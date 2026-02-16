Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,552 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $92,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $106.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $107.13.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

