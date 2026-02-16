Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $62,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.