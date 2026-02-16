Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $7.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 877,911 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and acquires communications infrastructure assets across the United States. Established in September 2015 through a spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Uniti Group focuses on leasing fiber, small cell networks, cell towers and related infrastructure to service providers, wireless carriers and other enterprises requiring high-capacity connectivity. The company’s assets are designed to support the growing data demands of residential, business and governmental customers, with an emphasis on long-term contractual lease arrangements.

Uniti’s portfolio encompasses an extensive fiber network that spans metropolitan and rural markets, as well as a portfolio of wireless towers and small cell nodes that facilitate mobile network densification and help carriers deploy 5G services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.