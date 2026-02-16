Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Up 28.7% in January

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,044 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 10,134 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,648 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,648 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TRVG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.80 to $3.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trivago N.V. ADS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter worth $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter worth $258,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.90. 26,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,143. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $204.80 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.96. Trivago N.V. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ: TRVG) operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company’s primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

