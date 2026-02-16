TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

TRTX stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 166.64, a current ratio of 166.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $692.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,032,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,551,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,930,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 65,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

