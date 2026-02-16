Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 209,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,371,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lennar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 39.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $122.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 target price on Lennar in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

