Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,145 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,415,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,254.32. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $7,144,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 63,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 6.7%

NYSE:NRG opened at $172.60 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

