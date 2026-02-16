Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,869 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $27,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $32.47 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

