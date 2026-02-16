Todd Asset Management LLC Has $58.09 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $58,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $600.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.71. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $617.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Cummins news, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This trade represents a 34.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus set a $696.00 price target on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.93.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

