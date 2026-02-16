Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $42,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Arete Research set a $130.00 price target on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital set a $170.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

PDD opened at $100.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

