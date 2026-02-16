Tobam Takes Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 109.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $263.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Insmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 87,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $15,293,208.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,754 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,300.80. This represents a 67.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $3,247,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,864,579. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,253 shares of company stock worth $29,629,842. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.29. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.