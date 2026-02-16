Tobam Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,497 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Moderna by 94.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 137.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,679.52. This trade represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $42.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.31. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $55.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.14 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 145.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Moderna reported a narrower-than-expected loss (GAAP EPS -$2.11) and revenue above estimates, driven by stronger COVID-19 vaccine sales; management reiterated a ~10% revenue growth target for 2026, pushing near-term sentiment. Moderna beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Q4 results beat expectations: Moderna reported a narrower-than-expected loss (GAAP EPS -$2.11) and revenue above estimates, driven by stronger COVID-19 vaccine sales; management reiterated a ~10% revenue growth target for 2026, pushing near-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large bullish options flow: Traders bought about 146,946 call contracts Friday (≈75% above typical call volume), signalling outsized short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside moves if momentum continues.

Unusually large bullish options flow: Traders bought about 146,946 call contracts Friday (≈75% above typical call volume), signalling outsized short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside moves if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Technical picture is mixed but showing early bull signals: Several technical analysts point to support holding after a sharp YTD rally and highlight possible breakout targets above recent resistance — this supports momentum trading but also implies higher volatility. Moderna Price Forecast: Breakout Signals New Bull Trend

Technical picture is mixed but showing early bull signals: Several technical analysts point to support holding after a sharp YTD rally and highlight possible breakout targets above recent resistance — this supports momentum trading but also implies higher volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline & operational updates: Norovirus Phase 3 is fully enrolled and other trials progressed; management also highlighted international manufacturing capacity — positive for long-term value but timeline-driven. Q4 press release / slide deck

Pipeline & operational updates: Norovirus Phase 3 is fully enrolled and other trials progressed; management also highlighted international manufacturing capacity — positive for long-term value but timeline-driven. Negative Sentiment: Major regulatory setback: The U.S. FDA issued a refusal-to-file for Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine application, citing trial issues; Moderna has requested a Type A meeting, but the decision raises near-term uncertainty for one of its key pipeline catalysts and could pressure valuation. FDA refuses Moderna’s application for new mRNA flu vaccine

Major regulatory setback: The U.S. FDA issued a refusal-to-file for Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine application, citing trial issues; Moderna has requested a Type A meeting, but the decision raises near-term uncertainty for one of its key pipeline catalysts and could pressure valuation. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and mixed market reaction: Despite the beat, some outlets note the stock’s sharp pullback from the 52-week high and intraday swings after earnings — a sign investors are split between near-term optimism and longer-term execution/regulatory risks. Moderna Reports a Narrower-Than-Expected Loss. The Stock Falls After Earnings.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.