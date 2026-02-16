Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $45.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.1818.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toast from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE TOST opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.93. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $295,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 338,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,663. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 66,390 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $2,380,745.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 84,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,361.54. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,449. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and growth: Q4 revenue was $1.63B, up ~22% year-over-year and roughly in line with consensus, signaling sustained top-line momentum that supports longer‑term ARR expansion. Read More.

Revenue and growth: Q4 revenue was $1.63B, up ~22% year-over-year and roughly in line with consensus, signaling sustained top-line momentum that supports longer‑term ARR expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Major firms (Citigroup and Needham) kept “Buy” ratings even after trimming targets, which can limit downside from negative headlines and signals continued institutional conviction. Read More. Read More.

Analyst support remains: Major firms (Citigroup and Needham) kept “Buy” ratings even after trimming targets, which can limit downside from negative headlines and signals continued institutional conviction. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Board authorizes buyback: The company announced a share-repurchase authorization; the report listed $0.00 in buyback dollars (no dollar amount disclosed), so the move signals intent but lacks immediate capital deployment details. Read More.

Board authorizes buyback: The company announced a share-repurchase authorization; the report listed $0.00 in buyback dollars (no dollar amount disclosed), so the move signals intent but lacks immediate capital deployment details. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: Bullish analyst/guest pieces argue Toast’s ARR growth, margin expansion and industry position make it resilient amid sector pressures — helpful for sentiment but not new financial data. Read More.

Market commentary: Bullish analyst/guest pieces argue Toast’s ARR growth, margin expansion and industry position make it resilient amid sector pressures — helpful for sentiment but not new financial data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Toast reported EPS below consensus ($0.16 reported vs. ~$0.24 expected per consensus), which is an earnings disappointment that likely pressured some short‑term investor sentiment. Read More.

EPS miss: Toast reported EPS below consensus ($0.16 reported vs. ~$0.24 expected per consensus), which is an earnings disappointment that likely pressured some short‑term investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Price target cuts: Citigroup cut its target from $51 to $42 and Needham trimmed theirs from $60 to $35 — reductions that reduce analyst-derived upside even though both maintained Buy ratings. Read More. Read More.

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

