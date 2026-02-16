TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded TMX Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at C$45.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.08. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$44.27 and a 52-week high of C$57.98.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$457.80 million during the quarter. TMX Group had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.