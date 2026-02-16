TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 6,398 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $22,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,382,000 after purchasing an additional 911,364 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 773,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,262,000 after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5,089.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,005,000 after acquiring an additional 193,535 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $126,179.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,292. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.2%

OLLI stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $142.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.