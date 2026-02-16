The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Disney's sizable investment in generative AI and a reported "billion-dollar OpenAI bet" signals dealmaking and technology-driven content/production upside that could lift margins and content velocity over time.

Company plans a big 2027 Super Bowl push (including a ManningCast tie-in), which points to ad/revenue opportunities and cross-platform promotion across Disney's networks and streaming services.

Park and IP product refreshes — new animatronics (Frozen Ever After) and rotating classic animatronic shows at Disneyland — support attendance and guest-spend narratives. These operational improvements are tangible catalysts for parks revenue.

Disney has filed a patent for an articulating-arm ride system — a long-term innovation that could improve ride design but is not an immediate revenue driver.

Disney launched a $4 billion senior notes offering — the sizable new debt issuance is seen by markets as a near-term negative, pressuring the stock and raising concerns about capital allocation and leverage.

Market commentary linked the $4B borrowing to downward pressure on the stock; some analysts and reports flagged the move as a catalyst for recent share weakness.

Regulatory/privacy headwinds: Disney agreed to pay about $2.75M to settle alleged CCPA violations in California and has settled a related multimillion-dollar streaming data suit; broader probes of streaming data practices remain active — ongoing regulatory risk and reputational headlines.

High-profile criticism from former CEO Michael Eisner calling parks "too expensive" and criticizing past leadership adds negative PR that could shape public debate about pricing and attendance.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

