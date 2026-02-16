The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,729,460 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 8,041,765 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,036,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,036,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.61. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor sold 53,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $63,129.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 264,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,117.51. This represents a 16.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 287.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 606,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 133,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth’s Best organic baby foods, Rudi’s organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

