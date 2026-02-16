The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 294.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,687,000 after buying an additional 5,708,208 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,736,000 after buying an additional 5,032,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,182,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,978,000 after buying an additional 3,125,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.69 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

