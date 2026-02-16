Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 78.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 449,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 67,695 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $176.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $230.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.79.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $767.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.91.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

