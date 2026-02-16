Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $156.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

