Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 4,390 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $1,200,762.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,566 shares in the company, valued at $33,536,010.20. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $10,115,401.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,195.52. This trade represents a 69.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 133,105 shares of company stock worth $16,869,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

