TCW Transform 500 ETF $VOTE Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,474 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 9.71% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $85,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,708,000 after acquiring an additional 192,625 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 363,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 84,707 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,019,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. TCW Transform 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No. 1.

