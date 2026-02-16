TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Director Buys $81,906.90 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) Director Peter Mcmillan bought 17,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $81,906.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 217,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,906.90. The trade was a 8.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Peter Mcmillan purchased 179,522 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $849,139.06.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Peter Mcmillan acquired 10,478 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $49,665.72.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,208,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,432,000 after purchasing an additional 766,863 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 75,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

