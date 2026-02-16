TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Director Buys $81,906.90 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) Director Peter Mcmillan bought 17,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $81,906.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 217,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,906.90. The trade was a 8.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peter Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 12th, Peter Mcmillan purchased 179,522 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $849,139.06.
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Peter Mcmillan acquired 10,478 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $49,665.72.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $5.06.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,208,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,432,000 after purchasing an additional 766,863 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 75,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.
Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.
