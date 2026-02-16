TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in SouthState Bank by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 250,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after buying an additional 86,234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SouthState Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState Bank alerts:

SouthState Bank Price Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $104.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $686.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.88 million. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SouthState Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings raised SouthState Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SouthState Bank from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.