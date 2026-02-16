T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,045,252,000 after buying an additional 215,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,500,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $1,477,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $793,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Positive Sentiment: Management raised medium‑term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long‑term catalyst. MarketBeat Analysis

Management raised medium‑term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long‑term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T‑Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. 5G FWA Article

Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T‑Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Debt capital markets activity — T‑Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro‑denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. BusinessWire Debt Offering

Debt capital markets activity — T‑Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro‑denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price‑moving on their own. Zacks Analyst Note

Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price‑moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. Negative Sentiment: Advertising challenge: BBB/NAD recommended T‑Mobile modify or discontinue certain in‑flight Wi‑Fi cost claims after a Verizon challenge — a reputational/regulatory notch that could lead to messaging/marketing changes. NAD Recommendation

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

