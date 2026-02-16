Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34,200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $437.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.
Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.
In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.
In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.
