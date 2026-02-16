Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34,200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $437.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

