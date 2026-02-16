Swan Global Investments LLC Has $77.99 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF $PSMJ

Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,471,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,685 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned about 98.85% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $77,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMJ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 423,685 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter worth $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BATS:PSMJ opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

