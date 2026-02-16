Swan Global Investments LLC Has $23.15 Million Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF $PSFJ

Swan Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,697 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned approximately 92.02% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF worth $23,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 161,697 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSFJ opened at $33.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.59. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

