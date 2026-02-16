SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 565,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GOOG opened at $306.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.