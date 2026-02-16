SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 565,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of GOOG opened at $306.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s results and AI traction remain strong: Cloud revenue and enterprise backlog are accelerating and Gemini user metrics/support drive upside to long‑term monetization. Zacks: The Zacks Analyst Alphabet…
- Positive Sentiment: Waymo deployment of next‑gen robotaxis signals commercial progress for Alphabet’s autonomous‑vehicle unit, a longer‑term growth catalyst. CNBC: Waymo begins deploying next‑gen Ojai robotaxis
- Neutral Sentiment: Some large asset managers are net buying while others trimmed positions — BNP Paribas added a multi‑million share position in GOOG, offsetting other institutional reductions. QuiverQuant: BNP Paribas fund update
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in recent feeds show zero shares (likely a data anomaly), so shorting activity is not a clear driver today.
- Negative Sentiment: Alphabet completed a very large multi‑currency debt offering (including long‑dated tranches/century bond reports), which has spooked some investors worried about aggressive debt‑funded CapEx and the lack of customary bond protections. Reuters: Alphabet bonds’ lack of guardrails…
- Negative Sentiment: Management guided 2026 CapEx sharply higher (~$175–$185B), and the market has treated that as a near‑term cash‑flow/headwind risk despite its AI rationale — this contributed to post‑earnings weakness. Zacks: Alphabet drops 7% post Q4 earnings
- Negative Sentiment: EU antitrust scrutiny has resurfaced: regulators are probing Google’s search‑ads auction/pricing practices in Europe, introducing regulatory risk for ad monetization. Reuters: Google targeted by EU over search advertising auction practices
- Negative Sentiment: Notable institutional trimming reported in 13F updates (e.g., Neuberger, Swiss National Bank saw reductions), which can pressure intraday liquidity/psychology even as other funds add exposure. QuiverQuant: Neuberger Berman fund update
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
