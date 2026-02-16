Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,078.98 in Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,078.98. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 651,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,580.04. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 17,763 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $418,673.91.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 4,355 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $95,548.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 731 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,628.78.

On Friday, January 30th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 4,271 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,356.69.

Surrozen Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Surrozen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Surrozen by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surrozen by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRZN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

