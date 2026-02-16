SUPRA (SUPRA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, SUPRA has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One SUPRA token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUPRA has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $1.12 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,815.15 or 1.00310904 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUPRA Profile

SUPRA was first traded on November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 80,999,307,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,407,106,793 tokens. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. SUPRA’s official website is supra.com.

Buying and Selling SUPRA

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 80,998,071,629.95183 with 23,405,871,417.1949 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00063714 USD and is down -8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,159,644.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUPRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

