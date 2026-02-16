Summitry LLC Purchases 3,392 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Summitry LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 134.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.84.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $196.52 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $202.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

