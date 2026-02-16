Summitry LLC Invests $594,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after buying an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $411.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.