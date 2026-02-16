Summitry LLC Buys Shares of 2,484 Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:HSY opened at $222.06 on Monday. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $150.04 and a 1 year high of $234.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.41.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.452 dividend. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $243.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Get Our Latest Report on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.67, for a total value of $298,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,215.73. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,115.60. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,119,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.