Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF $LSGR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.20% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSGR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF alerts:

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:LSGR opened at $41.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent ETF model. LSGR was launched on Jun 29, 2023 and is managed by Natixis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.