Strategy Inc $MSTR is Tobam’s Largest Position

Tobam grew its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. Strategy accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Strategy were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 44.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Strategy Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $248.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,112 shares of company stock worth $984,888. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.