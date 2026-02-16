Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.