State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $26,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $291.35 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.57.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

